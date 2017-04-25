 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan provides humanitarian aid to Yemen

    It was provided as part of the Donor Conference

    Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has provided humanitarian aid to Yemen.

    Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen the UN High-Level Donor Conference was held in Geneva, Switzerland. The Director of the Azerbaijan İnternational Development Agency – AIDA Ashraf Shikhaliyev represented Azerbaijan in the conference.

    Being faithful to the principles of Islamic solidarity and declaring 2017 as a Year of Islamic Solidarity, Azerbaijan as part of Donor Conference has provided humanitarian aid to Yemen.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi