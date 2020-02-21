 Top

Azerbaijan provides financial aid to Australia amid wildfires

Upon the instruction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Cabinet of Ministers issued an order to allocate $ 50,000 for humanitarian aid to Australia to assist the elimination of severe consequences of massive bushfires recorded in Australia in late 2019, the Foreign Ministry told Report.

In this respect, Seymur Fataliyev, Director of the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA), which operates under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, presented a certificate of the financial contribution to President of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society Novruz Aslanov. AIDA donated the funds to the Australian Red Cross Society.

At least 25 people have died, almost 2,000 homes have been destroyed by devastating bushfires across Australia, causing a multi-billion-dollar hole in the country's economy.

