Azerbaijan President pays official visit to Turkey

Baku. January 13. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will pay an official visit to Turkey on January 15.

As Report informs to the website of the President of Turkey, visit of the Azerbaijani President will occurr on the basis of the invitation of the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the official visit, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the meeting of IV Turkey-Azerbaijan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Besides this, the two state heads will discuss a number of regional and international issues.