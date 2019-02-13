Minister: Azerbaijan plays important role in supplying Russian products to world markets

Moscow. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ "There is a great interest for Azerbaijani products in the Russian market. A group of people prefers only Azerbaijani products in Russia. From this point of view, the trade turnover between the two countries is increasing. Both growth of transport corridors and construction of the bridge stimulate this process," Minister of Agriculture Andrey Razin told Russian Bureau of Report News Agency.

He noted that Russia is interested both in the Azerbaijani market and the markets of other countries, accessible through Azerbaijan: "Construction of the new bridge will increase the trade turnover both in the direction of Azerbaijan and in the opposite direction. This will have a positive impact on the economy of both countries."

Responding to the question on availability of Azerbaijani products in the Moscow region, the minister said that the volume of such products is sufficient: "Fruits and vegetables are given preference. First of all, it is related to the quality of the Azerbaijani products.There is a demand, and the offer should be increased. Azerbaijan also plays a major role in supplying Russian products to the world market. Thus, Russian products can be supplied to Iran and from there up to India through Azerbaijan. From this point of view, Azerbaijan can become a transport and logistics hub for Russia. This will result in a significant increase in the trade turnover between the two countries.

Igbal Rustamov