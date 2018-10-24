 Top
    Azerbaijan opens three polling stations by reason of presidential elections in Georgia

    Tbilisi. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Three polling stations have been set up at the embassy of Azerbaijan in Georgia in connection with presidential elections on October 28, deputy director of the consular department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Vladimir Konstantinidi said

    Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that he said 7700 Georgian citizens are registered in Azerbaijan.

    Konstantinidi noted that, in general, 56 electoral points will be opened in 39 countries: "Today 53,139 Georgian citizens are registered in the consular register worldwide. Because of the large number of Georgian citizens in Azerbaijan and Greece, three polling stations have opened in each of these countries. "

    Foreign Ministry representative added that Georgian citizens without consular registration in foreign countries can register electronically for free to participate in the presidential elections.

