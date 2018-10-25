Azerbaijan MFA: Acting prime minister of Armenia Pashinyan should not cheat his own people

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The statement repeated by the acting prime minister of Armenia Pashinyan that 'we are far from the settlement of the problem unless the leadership of Karabakh is involved to the process' undermines the settlement of the conflict via negotiations within the existing format and serves to consolidating status quo and creating tension," spokesperson of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Report informs that, according to the Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, such reckless statements by the acting leadership of Armenia on the eve of the elections are counted more for domestic consumption.

"Bearing in mind the future development of Armenia the leadership of this country should take real steps in the direction of the conflict settlement and withdraw its armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan according to the demands of the UN SC resolutions and its international commitments," Leyla Abdullayeva said.

"Acting prime minister of Armenia Pashinyan should not cheat his own people, trying to mislead them on the way of peace process. As it has been consistently stated by the presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair states existing status quo is unsustainable and unacceptable."