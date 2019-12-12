Azerbaijan keen to enhance education ties with Pakistan: envoy

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada has said his country attached great importance to relations with Pakistan adding promoting educational links with Pakistan is also one of our prime goals.

Report informs, citing Pakistani Tribune that the ambassador expressed these views while speaking during a seminar titled Education Policy of Hydar Aliyev and Muhammad Ali Jinnah, held at National Library of Pakistan.

Ambassador Alizada said national leaders like Jinnah and Aliyev devoted their whole life to prosperity and well-being of their nations and they hold a special place in the history of their countries.

He said one of the main pillars of their policy for the progress of their societies and countries was the development of education and the correct assessment of its importance.

“Heydar Aliyev paid great attention to the development of science and education and took important steps aimed at developing the scientific and education system of the country based on advanced principles,” he said.