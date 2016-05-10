​Azerbaijan joins the UN Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has joined the United Nations Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods, becoming its 85th State Party.

Report informs citing the UN news center, for Azerbaijan, the treaty will enter into force 1 June 2017.

The Convention was adopted in April 1980 in Vienna on the United Nations Conference on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods. It provides unified rules of international trade.

The preamble of the Convention stresses that the adoption of unified rules which govern contracts for the international sale of goods and consider various social, economic and legal systems, will contribute to removal of legal barriers in international trade and contribute to its development.

President Ilham Aliyev approved the law on Azerbaijan's joining the "United Nations Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods" in February this year.