Azerbaijan, Italy hold political consultations - PHOTO

Representatives of the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Italy held political consultations in Rome.

Report informs that the Azerbaijani delegation was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Ramiz Hasanov, while the Italian delegation was headed by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Elisabetta Belloni.

A wide range of issues, including the deepening of Azerbaijani-Italian political relations, were discussed during the consultations.

