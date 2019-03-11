Azerbaijan, Iran discuss joint fight against IS and other terrorist groupings

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ In the framework of his official visit to Iran, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani, Report informs citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, along with the various issues of the bilateral relations’ agenda, regional and global security issues were discussed. Also an exchange was held over the security, cooperation and development in the region.

Touching upon the bilateral economic relations, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his interlocutor on the economic projects under implementation. He informed the other side on the current negotiations process over the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Ali Shamkhani noted that the position of Iran on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains unchanged. He underlined the support of his country to the resolution of the conflict by peaceful means and diplomatic negotiations based on the territorial integrity and inviolability of borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The sides also discussed the joint actions against ISIS and other terror groups, which pose threat to regional security.