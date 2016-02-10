Azerbaijan insructs Embassy to US to deal with statement of US Congressman Adam Schiff

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Embassy of Azerbaijan to the United States instructed to deal with the statements of US Congressman Adam Schiff.

Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said at a press conference Wednesday.

"Our diplomatic mission is working with the Congress and White House. As a result of this work more detailed information will be circulated", E. Mammadyarov said.

Notably, earlier, US Congressman Adam Schiff said in an interview with the editor-in-chief of the Armenian "Asbarez" newspaper Ara Khachatryan in a broadcast of 'Horizon Life' that, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland has played a special role in that the resolution on Nagorno Karabakh in PACE has not been accepted.