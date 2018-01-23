Azerbaijan improves its position in ranking of world's best countries

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is the 64th in the ranking of the best countries in the world in 2018 according to the US magazine US News & World Report, Report informs.

The ranking is based on nine criteria: development of the tourism industry, innovation, social sphere, culture, economic growth, open to business, quality of life, as well as power and influence in the world arena, heritage.

Last year, Azerbaijan took the 69th place, respectively, the country moved forward five positions in the ranking.

Azerbaijan also ranked 45th in the category of power and influence, 67th in quality of life, 66th in tourism.

Russia (26), Latvia (59), Ukraine (69), Kazakhstan (70) and Belarus (72) of the CIS countries, also entered the ranking.

Neighbor Turkey (36) and Iran (77) also included in the ranking.

Top 5 winners are Switzerland, Canada, Germany, the UK and Japan.

Notably, Armenia and Georgia were not included in the list.