Azerbaijan hosts 12th General Conference and 36th Executive Council of ISESCO

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ The General Conference of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) is convening at a 12th session in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 26 through 27 November 2015, under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs citing ISESCO press-service.

Agenda items feature Draft Three-Year Action Plan (2016-18), Director General’s Report on ISESCO’s Activities (2012-14), Director General’s Report for 2010-12 and Progress Report for 2013-15, Financial Report of the Director General and Closing Accounts, Report of the Audit Company and Report of the Financial Control Committee for the Years 2012-14; Report of the Director General on the Member States’ Contributions to the Organization’s Budget and on Redressing the Organization’s Financial Situation for the Years 2012-14. The Conference will also discuss administrative and legal matters regarding amendments to organizational chart and the situation of regional offices.

Will also be reviewed the activity report of the Executive Council for the period between the 11th and 12th General Conference sessions.

Also significant, the General Conference will elect the Director General, confirm membership of the Executive Council, and determine the date and venue for its future meeting.

The General Conference, composed of member States’ ministers working in ISESCO’s fields of competence, meets at a regular session every three years, with the presence of representatives of regional and international organizations.

The General Conference will be preceded by the 36th session of the Executive Council (Baku, 23-24 November 2015) wherein will be discussed the draft action plan and budget for 2016-18, Director General’s activity report for 2014, Report of the Director General for the Years 2010-2012 and Progress Report for the Years 2013-2015 on the Evaluation of the Organization’s Action.

Also placed on the Council’s agenda are the Financial Report of the Director General and Closing Accounts, Report of the Audit Company and Report of the Financial Control Committee for 2014; Report of the Director General on the Member States’ Contributions to the Organization’s Budget for the Year 2014.

For the record, the General Conference of ISESCO convened at regular meetings in 1983 (Casablanca), 1985 (Islamabad), 1988 (Amman), 1991 (Rabat), 1994 (Damascus), 1997 (Riyadh), 2000 (Rabat), 2003 (Tehran), 2006 (Rabat), 2009 (Tunis), and 2012 (Riyadh).

ISESCO counts 52 member States, in addition to three states with Observer Status (Russian Federation, Kingdom of Thailand and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus).