US Ambassador: Azerbaijan made tremendous progress implementing reforms

Azerbaijan has made tremendous progress in implementation of reforms in the country, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger said to journalists, Report informs.

"We support Azerbaijan in carrying out reforms. Azerbaijan has made tremendous progress," the Ambassador said, noting that the country is still quite young and "there is still much to be done."

The Ambassador stressed that the United States supports the implementation of economic and social reforms in Azerbaijan and is ready to provide any support in this matter.