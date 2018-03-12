Azerbaijan gives protest note to U.S.

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ In connection with event in the administrative building of the U.S. State Department dedicated to the propaganda of the separatist regime created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, during the visit to the U.S. of Bako Sahakyan to the US who poses as a "president" of the so-called regime, the U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Sekuta was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, he received a note of protest addressed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the US State Department. Also, the ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United States gave protest note to the American side after holding a meeting in the State Department."

Report was told by spokesperson of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmat Hajiyev.

According to him, the protest note reads that granting American visa to a resident of Khankendi city of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, with the provision of an Armenian passport and false data, his visit to the U.S. territory, permission to conduct activities in the relevant US institutions that propagate the separatist regime and have a purpose on the collection of finances to support the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan contradicts the norms and principles of international law, the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, bilateral documents signed between Azerbaijan and the United States and the official position of the U.S.

"Also, the note reads that the U.S. must faithfully perform its duties on the basis of norms and principles of international law and prevent activities against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan on the territory of U.S.”

"Calling the U.S. to resolve the conflict through negotiations on the one hand, and creating opportunities for the propaganda of the separatist regime on the other, and ignoring illegal actions in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan raise serious questions about the impartiality and objectivity of the United States.

This move by the United States seriously undermines the negotiation process, serves to increase tensions in the region and strikes a serious blow to efforts to ensure sustainable peace and security. By such a step, the United States significantly undermined the attitude towards itself in the eyes of the Azerbaijani people and in public opinion.

In response to this behavior of the U.S., the Republic of Azerbaijan in relation to U.S. will act on the principle of reciprocity, "the note said.