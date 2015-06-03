 Top
    Azerbaijan-Georgia border enforcement authorities strengthen in regard with "Baku 2015" Games

    The delegation led by the Chief of Georgian Border, Major-General Zurab Gamezardashvili visited Azerbaijan

    Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ At the invitation of the Chief of Azerbaijan State Border Service (SBS), Commander of Border Troops, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev, the delegation led by the Chief of Georgian Border, Major-General Zurab Gamezardashvili visited Azerbaijan. 

    Report was told by the press center of the State Border Service.

    SBS office hosted a meeting between the Azerbaijani and Georgian delegations. During the meeting, the state of bilateral relations between the State Border Service of Azerbaijan and Georgian Border Police was discussed and noted increasing mutually beneficial cooperation.

    The meeting took place in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding.

