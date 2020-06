Newly appointed Ambassador of Belarus presents copy of his credentials to Azerbaijani Foreign Minister

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Gennady Akhramovich, the newly appointed Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan, Report was told by Azebaijan FM press-service.

During the meeting Ambassador Gennady Akhramovich presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

Ambassador Gennady Akhramovich noted that he would spare no efforts to further the bilateral relations during his diplomatic mission.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished to Ambassador Gennady Akhramovich every success in his diplomatic activities.