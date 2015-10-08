Azerbaijan FM: Opinions of US congressmen don’t reflect reality

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ The opinions expressed by the US congressmen under the influence of Armenian National Committee of America don’t reflect objective facts and realities because US congressmen don’t pay attention to the deep reasons of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, facts of occupation and aggression.

These ideas serve political speculation regarding “confidence building” measures of Armenia, Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry’s press secretary Hikmat Haciyev said commenting on opinions by US congressmen Ed Royse and Eliot Engel regarding Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and “confidence building” measures, Report informs citing dailykarabakh.com.

He said that Armenian National Committee of America also distorted opinions of the OSCE Minsk group co-chairs.



Haciyev stated that Azerbaijan’s foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov once again clarified the confidence building measures and real and possible solution process of the conflict during his speech at the 70th session of UN General Assembly.



“Minister said that the main reasons of absence of confidence are Armenia’s open territorial claims against neighboring countries based on historical distortions, Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan, occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories and ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijani people, Armenia’s preventing the direct contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region and avoiding information exchange and cooperation with regards to missing people”.



According to Haciyev, Mammadyarov said that in order to ensure confidence building measures, firstly Armenian armed forces must remove from Azerbaijan’s occupied territories.



“Mammadyarov stated that regarding the ideas to establish a mechanism to investigate the incidents on the contact line of armed forces, the main reason of these incidents is the illegal existence of Armenia’s occupant armed forces in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories,” Haclyev said.



Haciyev stressed that if the US congressmen are really interested in solution of the conflict, preventing human death and restoring long-term peace in the region, we advise them to support Azerbaijan’s real suggestions which serve rooted solution of the conflict.