Azerbaijan FM: Municipal Council of Alfortville city of France forced to abolish "the Charter" signed by Karabakh separatists

Baku. May 11. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenian lobby divisions operating in France have been trying to sign illegal documents under the name of" fraternity "between the occupied cities of Azerbaijan and cities and settlements of France since 2013 and use such steps to promote the so-called regime."

Head of the press service of the Ministry of foreign Affairs, Hikmet Hajiyev told to Report.

He said that an illegal “charter” ("la Charte d'amitié entre Alfortville et Berdzor ") signed by Alfortville city of France with occupied city Lachin in 2017 was cancelled with the joint work of Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Embassy of France with respective bodies of France.

On March 8, 2018, the first hearing of the trial took place and it is demanded to cancel the "charter" by the court.

As a result, on 12 April 2018, the Municipal Council of Alfortville City, was forced to abolish the decision of June 2017 on signing an illegal “Charter ” ("Charte d'amitié entre Alfortville et Berdzor") with 41 votes for and one neutral, without waiting for the decision of court. Notably, seven members of the municipal council are Armenians.

“At the same time, we invite the Foreign Ministry of France and other responsible agencies of the country to take strict steps to prevent the illegal activities about our occupied territories by French local authorities, including illegal visits here", H. Hajiyev said.