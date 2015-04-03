Azerbaijan FM issues statement on progress of negotiations between the P5+1

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan issued statement on progress on negotiations between the P5+1 in Switzerland, Report informs.

"The Ministry welcomes the progress on negotiations between the P5+1, the European Union and the Islamic Republic of Iran on the key parameters for a joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. We believe that this political framework will provide an opportunity in furthering the peace, security and stability in the region and beyond", the statement declares.

According to the statement, Azerbaijan "supports the efforts and political will of the international community aimed at resolution of the international issues based on the Charter of the United Nations and the norms and principles of international law in a constructive and goodwill manner".