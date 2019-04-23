Azerbaijan extends aid to refugees from Burundi

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/808d1bb45f7b1544826a3a9a5ddd9b2c/b9e64d44-938f-485d-8cfb-e0d2e666679e_292.jpg

In line with the order of President Ilham Aliyev, $30,000 has been allocated as Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid to refugees from Burundi.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the decision was made in response to the appeal of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to the organization member-states.

The funds will be directed to providing emergency humanitarian assistance to the refugees from Burundi, settled in Tansania, Congo, Rwanda and Uganda, encouraging their return to their country and social reintegration.

Notably, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) presented the 2019-2020 Burundi Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP) and stated the need for $296.4 mln for implementation of the planned activity and also addressed to the member-states for the urgent provision of the humanitarian demand of Burundi refugees for food, medical aid, education, etc.