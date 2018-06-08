Azerbaijan elected member of UN Committee on Elimination of Discrimination against Women

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Elections to the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) was held on 7 June at the 20th session of the countries of the UN Conference on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women.

Report was informed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as a result of propaganda and campaign activities carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs and the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations, the representative of the State Committee on Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan was elected as a member to the Committee for 2019-2022, obtaining the voice of 143 states.

Representatives of 16 states applied for 12 vacant places (Azerbaijan, Peru, Japan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kingdom of Bahrain, Algeria, Montenegro, Egypt, Georgia, Mauritius, Kingdom of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Bulgaria, Togo, Afghanistan and Burkina Faso).