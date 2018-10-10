Azerbaijan donates $ 200,000 to Palestine

© Report

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has donated $ 200,000 to Palestine, Reports informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry.

It was noted that considering the fact that the Republic of Azerbaijan always supports Palestinian people in difficult times and is committed to Islamic solidarity, it allocated $ 200,000 to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in Palestine the Near East (UNRWA) in October this year.

UNRWA, established in 1948, provides necessary assistance to more than 5 million Palestinian refugees in the Middle East, including their education, health, humanitarian assistance in emergency situations and social services. The sharp decline in the agency's budget in 2018 has seriously hurt the normal functioning of the organization and the sustainability of its programs. In this regard, the international community carries out various campaigns to support UNRWA and countries make different steps for additional assistance to this organization.

Notably, by the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, $50,000 in humanitarian assistance was provided to Indonesia on October 8 for the purpose of eliminating the consequences of the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that hit Indonesia on August 5.