Azerbaijan Deputy Foreign Minister participates at BSEC meeting in Yerevan

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ The 38th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) is being held in Yerevan today. Report informs, during the meeting, participants will exchange views on ways to increase the effectiveness of this organization and enhance project cooperation.

Also, Armenia will complete the six-month chairmanship in the BSEC, which, according to the rotation order, will be transferred to Azerbaijan for the period from July to December 2018.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev represents Azerbaijan at the meeting.

BSEC was established in 1999 and includes 12 states: Azerbaijan, Albania, Armenia, Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, Moldova, Russia, Romania, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine.