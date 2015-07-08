Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss prospects of cooperation

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan Nikolai Patskevich met with Prime Minister Artur Rasizadeh in regard with completion of his diplomatic mission in the country.

Report informs referring to the Belarusian Embassy to Azerbaijan, the meeting discussed the situation and prospects of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects in the industrial sector, as well as other topical issues of cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan.

The sides mentioned the importance to continue joint work on the implementation of earlier agreements in trade and economic sphere.