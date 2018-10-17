Azerbaijan appoints heads of missions to Council of Europe and NATO

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on appointment of Gaya Mammad oglu Mammadov head of Azerbaijan's mission to NATO.

By another decree of the head of state, Fahraddin Najaf oglu Ismayilov is appointed permanent representative of Azerbaijan to the Council of Europe.

In line with another decree of the president of the country, Emin Yagub oglu Eyubov has been recalled from the post of permanent representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Council of Europe.