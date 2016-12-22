Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan hold ministerial consultations

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Tashkent hosted another round of ministerial consultations on the inventory and improving legal framework of relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Report informs referring to the Uzbek media, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry delegation led by Deputy Head of the Department of International Law and Treaties Jeyhun Shahverdiyev.

The parties made an inventory of juridical base of cooperation and exchanged views on the projects of bilateral documents, and discussed prospects for development and expansion of the legal framework of interaction.

During the talks they also exchanged views on functioning of the legal services of foreign ministries.