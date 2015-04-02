Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the ceremony of signing documents between Azerbaijan and United Arab Emirates sign documents with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum after the end of the expanded meeting.

Report informs that Committee Memorandum of Understanding on the field of emergency management between the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management was signed by Azerbaijani Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov and UAE State Minister of Foreign Affairs Anvar Mohammed Gargas.

Memorandum of Understanding on mutual cooperation and assistance between the State Committee for Securities of Azerbaijan and Securities and Commodities Committee of the United Arab Emirates, was signed by Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov and UAE Minister of Economy Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri.