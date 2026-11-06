Ilham Aliyev COP31
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    Azerbaijan and UN discuss expanding cooperation on sustainable development

    Foreign policy
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 17:27
    Azerbaijan and UN discuss expanding cooperation on sustainable development

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Nations with visiting UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua on November 6, the Foreign Ministry told Report.

    The two discussed ways to expand cooperation, Azerbaijan's contributions to multilateral diplomacy, and issues on the global and regional agenda. They highlighted Azerbaijan's chairmanships, initiatives, and high-level events through platforms including the Non-Aligned Movement, COP29, the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), and the World Urban Forum (WUF).

    They also welcomed the UN Governance Innovation Summit held in Baku on November 5–6 and noted efforts to share Azerbaijan's experience in public service innovation, particularly by promoting the ASAN Service model internationally and helping more countries adopt it.

    Bayramov outlined Azerbaijan's efforts to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, including domestic measures, development assistance, and humanitarian work.

    The two stressed the importance of expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries through the C6 format. They discussed strengthening transport and logistics links, making better use of the Middle Corridor, expanding trade and investment, and advancing cooperation on energy security, green energy, digital transformation, and regional transit.

    Bayramov briefed Li on reconstruction in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, including efforts to help former internally displaced people return home, build modern infrastructure, and reintegrate the areas into the national economy. He said landmines and unexploded ordnance left from the period of Armenian occupation continued to threaten public safety and hinder reconstruction and sustainable development.

    The two also exchanged views on threats to international peace and security, ways to promote economic and social development, and other issues of mutual interest at the UN.

    Azerbaijan and UN discuss expanding cooperation on sustainable development
    Azerbaijan and UN discuss expanding cooperation on sustainable development
    Azerbaijan and UN discuss expanding cooperation on sustainable development

    Jeyhun Bayramov United Nations (UN) World Urban Forum (WUF13) Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Azerbaijan's liberated territories UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) Li Junhua
    Photo
    Ceyhun Bayramov və Li Junhuan Azərbaycan ilə BMT arasında əməkdaşlığı müzakirə ediblər
    Photo
    Джейхун Байрамов обсудил с замгенсека ООН сотрудничество и региональную повестку
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