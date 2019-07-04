Azerbaijan and Ukraine intend to strengthen interregional cooperation - PHOTO

Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky on July 1-2 made a working visit to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR), Report informs citing the press service of the Embassy.

During the meeting with the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov, a wide range of issues was discussed, as well as further development of cooperation in various fields, including at the interregional level. The parties also agreed to start on a parity basis the process of exchanging groups of children for health and leisure.

In addition, the Ukrainian ambassador held a meeting with the Minister of Economy of Nakhchivan, Tapdig Aliyev, during which they discussed the intensification of cooperation at the regional level. Specific proposals of the Ukrainian side on the implementation of joint infrastructure and high-tech projects were transferred to the Azerbaijani side. In addition, V.Kanevsky and T.Aliyev discussed the possibility of concluding relevant agreements between the administrative and territorial units of Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

After that, the Ukrainian diplomat visited a number of enterprises and tourist facilities of the autonomous republic.