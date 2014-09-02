​Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan discussed cooperation issues

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimukhammadov received the Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, the rector of Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy Hafiz Pashayev, Report informs citing Turkmenistan.ru.

During the sharing views on the current state and prospects of further development of Azerbaijani-Turkmen dialogue, the Turkmen leader and Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan noted the trend of convergence of national interests for the last few years. The parties stressed the significant strengthening of economic, trade and cultural ties, as well as the capacity of interaction in the energy, transport and communication sectors.

A special topic for discussion was the possibility of cooperation in the field of education. Rector of ADA took part in the opening ceremony of International University of Humanities and Development in Ashgabat, expressed confidence that the youth of Turkmenistan had good opportunities for education of international level.

The sides also noted that, as neighbors in the Caspian region, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are the strategic partners in the search for the most optimal ways of solving pressing problems of today, the most important of which is the global energy security.