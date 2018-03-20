Azerbaijan and Serbia discuss development of economic relations

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belgrade Eldar Hasanov discussed with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy of Serbia Dragan Stevanovic the political and economic cooperation of the two countries, as well the issue of mutual investment, Report informs referring to the Serbian media.

During the meeting, D. Stevanovic noted that the political relations between Serbia and Azerbaijan are strong.

According to him, the Serbian side is interested in intensification of economic relations.

The Secretary of State also noted that there are many opportunities for investment in Serbia and the state encourages investments in underdeveloped areas of the economy.

Ambassador Hasanov emphasized that Azerbaijani businessmen are mainly interested in creating processing industry enterprises, in particular in the wood processing sector, and in investing in less developed regions of Serbia.