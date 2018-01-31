Azerbaijan and Mexico strengthen cooperation in transport, communications and high technologies

© Report

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 31, Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini has met with the Minister of Transport, Communication and High Technologies, Ramin Guluzade.

Report was informed in the press service of embassy, during the meeting the parties discussed issues of strengthening ties in these areas

Minister Guluzade provided an overview of the latest developments in the transport sector and the latest projects, while highlighting its importance not only for the country, but for the entire region. He also mentioned the achievements obtained in the areas of aerospace and information-communication technologies.

Ambassador Labardini, in turn, spoke about the development of communication and high technologies in Mexico, as well as the modernized transport network. In this regard, he pointed out the importance of Mexican maritime ports, since they have access to two oceans: the Pacific and the Atlantic. He mentioned that the goal of the Mexican port system is to double the operational capacity to go from 260 to more than 520 million tons per year.

The parties also discussed the use of the Internet in both countries and air communication.