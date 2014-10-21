 Top
    Azerbaijan and Lithuania discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation

    President of Azerbaijan received delegation headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania

    Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania Linas Linkevicius. Report informs, during the meeting, the sides expressed their satisfaction with the current state of Azerbaijan-Lithuania relations. The parties also discussed the expansion of cooperation opportunities between the two countries in various areas, including political, economic, energy, trade, educational and other fields.

     

