Azerbaijan and Japan discuss cooperation in science and sport fields

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan Gursel Ismayilzade held a meeting with the Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, and Technology of the country Hiroshi Hase.

Report informs, during the meeting wide range of issues including further enhancement of cooperation in the field of education, sports, science and technology were discussed.

Talking about the success of the European Games which were held in Baku last year, Ambassador noted that a number of other important sporting events, including Formula 1, the Islamic Solidarity Games, and UEFA Euro 2020 matches will be held in Baku in the coming years.