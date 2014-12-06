 Top
    Azerbaijan and Iran to discuss exchange of prisoners

    Adviser to the Minister of Justice of Iran to visit Azerbaijan

    Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Adviser to the Minister of Justice of Iran Shakhrukh Hedayati will visit Azerbaijan.

    Report was told by the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Ayin, visit of S. Hedayati will take place on December 14.

    During the visit, he will meet with representatives of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan,  the issue of  transfer of group of Iranian citizens who are serving in the Azerbaijani prisons will be discussed at the meeting.

    Iran and Azerbaijan exchanged prisoners before.

