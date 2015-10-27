Azerbaijan and Germany held political consultations

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ As a part of regular political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Germany, meeting of Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and Plenipotentiary Representative of the German Foreign Ministry for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia, Andreas Peschke was held.

Report was told in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Khalaf Khalafov, noting the importance of developing relations with Germany said that, the next stage of political consultations will serve the further development of bilateral relations and the strengthening of political dialogue.

According to him, the steps against Azerbaijan, including the adoption of European Parliament and preconceptions of the German Bundestag does not serve the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Germany. He noted the importance of adjusting the positions on some issues for a more rational dialogue between both countries.

Touching upon the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, Kh.Khalafov noted the unsatisfactory work of OSCE Minsk Group towards the settlement of the conflict, stressing that Germany as one of the leading countries in Europe can pursue a more active policy in this regard.

Andreas Peschke said that, Azerbaijan is the most important partner of Germany in the region, and position of his country's support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan remains unchanged. The diplomat also stated that, German entrepreneurs are interested in investing in Azerbaijan.