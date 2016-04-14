​Azerbaijan and EU to strengthen cooperation in migration

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts a presentation of the project to support implementation of partnership for mobility (MOBILAZE), signed between the European Union and Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the event was attended by representatives of various government agencies, representatives of the EU office in Azerbaijan and the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD).

Addressing the meeting, the deputy chief of department of social and humanitarian issues of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Seymur Mardaliyev gave information about the project. According to him, there is a close cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU in the field of migration, readmission and prevention of illegal migration.

In turn, the head of the EU office in Azerbaijan Malena Mard said that since 2005 significant work had been done in the field of migration. She added that today Europe is at the center of political attention in this matter. She noted that the project would bring the EU and Azerbaijan's position in the field of migration. Mard recalled the realized and implemented programs with Azerbaijan in this field, noting that it demonstrated the EU's interest in cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The project, which will last for 3 years, is preparation of the state policy in the field of migration, increasing of monitoring capacity, analysis and forecasting in the field of migration.