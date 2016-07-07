 Top
    Azerbaijan and EU adopted a document for framework agreement

    Document approved at European Parliament plenary session by 577 votes in favor, 67 against and 51 abstentions

    Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and EU have adopted a document for framework agreement.

    Report informs, the document approved at European Parliament (EP) today's plenary session in Strasbourg by 577 votes in favor, 67 against and 51 abstentions. 

    The document entitled 'Protocol to the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the Republic of Azerbaijan, of the other part on the Framework Agreement of general principles for Azerbaijan's participation in European Union programmes signed between Azerbaijan Republic and European Union'. 

