Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Djibouti signed memorandum of understanding on political consultations in Baku.

Report informs, the document was signed by foreign ministers Elmar Mammadyarov and Mahamoud Ali Youssouf.

E.Mammadyarov told that later today they will sign with foreign minister of Djibouti agreement on freight transportation by Silkway.