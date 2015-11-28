Azerbaijan and Belarus signed a number of documents

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ After the meeting in the extended format, signing ceremony of Azerbaijani-Belarusian documents was held.

Report informs, a joint declaration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the President of the Republic of Belarus, signed by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

"Agreement on Social and Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Belarus in 2025" was signed by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and the Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus, Vladimir Semashko.

"Protocol on Cooperation in the field of obligatory state social insurance between the State Social Protection Fund of Azerbaijan Republic and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Belarus" was signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Elmar Mammadyarov and Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Belarus Marianna Shchetkina.

"The agreement on cooperation between the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), the Science Development Fund under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Academy of Sciences, the Foundation for Fundamental Research of the Republic of Belarus" was signed by President of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, Akif Alizadeh and Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, Vladimir Gusakov.

After the signing of the documents by the Decree of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Production Association "Ganja Automobile Plant", Khanlar Fataliyev were awarded the Order of Merit of the Republic of Belarus for their significant personal contribution to the strengthening and development of trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus.