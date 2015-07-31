Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss joint industrial cooperation projects

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov met with Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijanб Nikolai Paskevich in regard with completion of his diplomatic tenure in the country.

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, the sides discussed the implementation of the outcomes of the March 2015 meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation as well as issues related to joint projects in the sphere of industrial cooperation.