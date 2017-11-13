Azebaijan FM receives Ambassador of Bulgaria upon termination of diplomatic tenure

© mfa.gov.az

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Maya Hristova, the Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria to the Republic of Azerbaijan upon the termination of her diplomatic tenure.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the level of comprehensive development of cooperation between the two countries and high-level mutual visits.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov commended Ambassador Maria Hristova’s efforts in development of friendship and cooperation between our countries during her diplomatic mission. He added that the launch of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway opens up new opportunities for closer cooperation between our countries.

Ambassador Hristova expressed her gratitude for the support provided to run her diplomatic activities and noted that she speared no efforts to enhance bilateral relations during her diplomatic mission.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished Ambassador M.Hristova every success in her future activities.