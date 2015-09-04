Astana to host fifth summit of Turkic Council

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Fifth Heads of State Summit of the Turkic Council will be hosted in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Report informs citing the Today`s Zaman,the main theme of the Astana Summit is media and information.

Before the summit, the fourth meeting of the education ministers of the member states will be held on September 5 in Astana. A meeting of foreign ministers will take place on September 10.

Summit of the Turkic Council held in Azerbaijani Gabala in 2013, Turkey''s Bodrum in 2013.

The Turkic Council was founded by the October 3, 2009 Nakhchivan Agreement. The founding members of the Turkic Council are Azerbaijan,Turkey, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.