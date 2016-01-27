 Top
    Ashgabat hosts meeting of Working Group on Caspian legal status

    Deputy ministers of five Caspian littoral countries will continue discussions on all outstanding issues

    Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Turkmen capital hosts the 43rd session of the special working group on elaboration of a convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea at the level of deputy foreign ministers of the Caspian states.

    Report informs, the meeting of deputy foreign ministers of five Caspian littoral countries will continue discussions on all outstanding issues concerning the legal status of the Caspian Sea.

    The meeting ends on January 29.

    Next Caspian summit scheduled to be held in Astana in 2016.

