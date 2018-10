Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ "ASAN VISA" will automatically determine ‘undesirable persons’ in the list of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Report informs, Chairman of the State Agency of Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, Inam Karimov said.

He said that if name of a person who applied for a visa in the undesirable persons list, he/she will be refused from giving visa.