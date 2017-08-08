Azerbaijani Prime Minister Artur Rasizade meets Turkmen President

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Prime Minister Artur Rasizade has today met with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow who is on an official visit in Baku.

Report informs, the sides mulled the development prospects of bilateral relations.

Artur Rasizade said that the political relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan were at a high level. He noted that both countries had wide opportunities.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow touched upon Azerbaijan’s activity in the oil and gas industry and highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan’s leadership in this field.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on solutions to the legal status of the Caspian Sea, as well as the geopolitical and geoeconomic issues.