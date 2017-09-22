Armenian delegation attends Euronest PA conference in Baku

© Report

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ A conference “The role of parliaments in promoting women's health and gender equality in Eastern Partnership countries within the framework of the 3rd and 5th Sustainable Development Goals”, organized by the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis), Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (EU Eastern Partnership Program consultative body) and UN Office in Azerbaijan is being held in Milli Majlis, Baku.

Report informs, the conference is attended by delegations of Euronest member states, including Armenia.

Armenia is represented by Armen Ashotyan, head of the Euronest PA delegation, his assistant Aram Barsegyan and member of delegation Mane Tandilyan.