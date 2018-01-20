Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform expresses deep condolences in connection with tragedy of January 20

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform expresses deep condolences to the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the anniversary of the bloody events of January 20, 1990, which resulted in the death of hundreds of civilians.

"We deeply mourn together with the Azerbaijani people and bow our heads as a sign of respect and reverence for the bright memory of the heroic sons of the Motherland.

The bloody aggression committed by the military machine of the former Soviet state against the Azerbaijani population is one of the most serious crimes against civilization and humanity. This day will forever remain in the memory of generations as a huge tragedy.

Such tragedies should never be repeated anywhere else!".