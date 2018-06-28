Araz Azimov: Our goal is to bring peace and security to Afghanistan

© Report

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ The International Contact Group on Afghanistan is of great importance in establishing stability in this country.

Report informs, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Araz Azimov said at the meeting of the International Contact Group on Afghanistan, which opened in Baku.

"We are happy to help and cooperate on this issue, to develop our joint efforts to address these issues.Our goal is to bring peace and security to the region”, - Azerbaijani Deputy Minister stated.